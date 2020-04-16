Writers Express Anger, Terminate Appointments With Brittle Paper Following Sack Of Its Deputy Editor Over The El-rufai’s Saga
Some writers associated with Brittle Paper have quitted working for the go-to-website for news publications, events and lifestyle, following the sacking of Popular journalist, writer and deputy editor, Otosirieze Obi -Young.
Otosirieze in a statement released yesterday said he was fired by the management for his publication on Hadiza El-Rufai’s comment about her Son, Bello El-Rufai’s gang rape threat which trended few days ago on twitter.
Brittle Paper has however released a statement concern the departure of Otosirieze.
Reacting to this development, some of his colleagues took to Twitter saying they have tendered their resignation letters, due to the news medium “siding with the oppression”.
Ebenezer Agu Agu, said his decision to call it quit is connected with the management siding “with oppression, not only by putting down @Otosirieze’s post on Hadiza El Rufai, but in going further to clandestinely fire him.”
She tweeted:
Kayode Ani, while expressing disappointing, said he would write the paper and demand that his short story be brought down from their website. He tweeted:
Farida Adamu said she had sent her “breakup” main to nrittlepaper. She tweeted:
Meanwhile, The owner Battle Paper has received support from a writer, Muhammad Sal, “she deserved an apology from a lot of you.” See his tweet below: