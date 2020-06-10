WTO Accepts The Nomination Of Okonjo-Iweala Amidst Opposition

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination for the position of the Director General of Wold Trade Organisation, WTO, has been been accepted by the body.



Ignoring the opposition raised by Egypt who also nominated Mr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh for the same position claimed that her nomination came in later than the date stipulated date therefore should be disregarded.



WTO in its reaction published a statement on their website acknowledging Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination explanning that nominations are still open till July 8,2020.



The statement reads, ” Nigeria on 9 June 2020, nominated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020.

“According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period will close on 8 July 2020.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership.”

Okonjo-Iweala was Nigeria’s foremost minister of finance known for excellence having served for many years at the world Bank and similar institutions.