WTO: Atiku Endorses Okonjo-Iweala, Says She will Be A ‘Blessing’

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has endorsed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

The former Vice President endorsed the 66-year-old former finance minister in a reaction to her video posted on Twitter, where she outlined her plans and how she was “the woman for this job”.

She wrote alongside the video: “Trade is a force for good, and properly harnessed can help lift millions out of poverty and bring shared prosperity. The role of @WTO is more vital than ever. Let’s fight for a WTO that works for all.”

Reacting, Atiku said her leadership would be a blessing to the WTO and the world at large.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s “experience and the enormous related works she has done confirms without equivocation that her leadership shall be a blessing to the WTO and the world,” Atiku said in a tweet on Saturday.

I, Atiku Abubakar, endorse this message. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s experience and the enormous related works she has done confirms without equivocation that her leadership shall be a blessing to @wto and the world. -AA https://t.co/JhrOL6PVEO — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 11, 2020

In early June, the WTO had acknowledged Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s nominee for the post.

The former finance minister was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The current WTO Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, has announced he will step down on August 31, 2020.

The nominees for the post, so far, include Mr. Jesús Seade Kuri of Mexico and Mr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt, Mr Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova, Ms Amina C. Mohamed of Kenya, Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijiri of Saudi Arabia and Dr Liam Fox of the United Kingdom.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, a world-renowned economist and international development expert, has also be endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

She currently sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity.