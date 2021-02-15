WTO DG: Buhari Lauds Okonjo-Iweala, Says She Brought More Honour To Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while quoting the President Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated Ngozi Okonja-Iweala on her election as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Quoting the President, Shehu said the development has brought renewed joy and more honour to the country.

The statement by Buhari’s media assistant was titled “President Buhari congratulates Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on election as DG of WTO.”

It read in parts, “On behalf of the Federal Government and entire Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with the ex-Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her confirmation as new and 7th Director General of the World Trade Organisation, and in the process, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

“As the Harvard-educated and astute economist takes up another challenging task of service to the world and humanity, the President is sure that her magnificent records, integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to assist mankind towards significant development.

“The President joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing the new WTO Director-General, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala well in her new found environment and task that lies ahead”, the statement concluded.