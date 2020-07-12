WTO DG Elections: Emeka Ihedioha Joins Long Line Of Okonjo-Iweala’s Supporters

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Nkem Ihedioha has expressed firm support in backing Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy for the position of World Trade Organization Director General.

“My name is Emeka Nkem Ihedioha, I endorse Dr @NOIweala for World Trade Organization (@WTO) Director General.

I wholeheartedly support her campaign to bring fresh ideas onboard to energize the system”, he said on Saturday.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian-born economist and international development expert. At 66, she sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) deals with the global rules of trade between nations. Its main function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.

The following candidates have been nominated by their respective governments for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020. The candidates are listed in the order the nominations were received.

8 June 2020

Dr Jesús Seade Kuri

Mexico

9 June 2020

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria

9 June 2020

Mr Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh

Egypt

16 June 2020

Mr Tudor Ulianovschi

Moldova

24 June 2020

Ms Yoo Myung-hee

Republic of Korea

7 July 2020

Ms Amina C. Mohamed

Kenya

8 July 2020

Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

8 July 2020

Dr Liam Fox

United Kingdom