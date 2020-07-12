WTO DG Elections: Emeka Ihedioha Joins Long Line Of Okonjo-Iweala’s Supporters

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Nkem Ihedioha has expressed firm support in backing Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy for the position of World Trade Organization Director General.
“My name is Emeka Nkem Ihedioha, I endorse Dr @NOIweala for World Trade Organization (@WTO) Director General.
I wholeheartedly support her campaign to bring fresh ideas onboard to energize the system”, he said on Saturday.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian-born economist and international development expert. At 66, she sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) deals with the global rules of trade between nations. Its main function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.
The following candidates have been nominated by their respective governments for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020. The candidates are listed in the order the nominations were received.
8 June 2020
Dr Jesús Seade Kuri
Mexico
9 June 2020
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Nigeria
9 June 2020
Mr Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh
Egypt
16 June 2020
Mr Tudor Ulianovschi
Moldova
24 June 2020
Ms Yoo Myung-hee
Republic of Korea
7 July 2020
Ms Amina C. Mohamed
Kenya
8 July 2020
Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Dr Liam Fox
United Kingdom