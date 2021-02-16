WTO DG: Okonjo-Iweala Is A Record-Breaker – Gov Ayade

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has congratulated Nigeria’s ex-Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, describing her further as a record breaker.

Ayade, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, the governor described Iweala as prodigy of unquestionable attainments and a record-breaker that has continued bringing honour to the country.

“We are very proud of one of our very best, our beloved Ngozi who has just been confirmed as the first African, the first woman, and the first black Director-General of WTO.

Ayade expressed optimism further that the state will benefit fully from her new position.

“I believe that her wealth of knowledge will be of immense advantage to Nigeria, particularly Cross River, and the world at large,” Ayade added.