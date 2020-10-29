WTO: Nigerians Express Displeasure Over US Opposition of Okonjo-Iweala As Consensus Candidate

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure over US opposing Okonjo-Iweala as the consensus candidate for the office of the director general of the World Trade Organization(WTO).

While reacting on social media, they damned President Donald Trump and his administration for opposing Nigerian born Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the world trade organization, there were rays of hope for Nigerians when she was nominated by New Zealand’s Ambassador David Walker and other key ambassadors.

She was broadly supported by majority of the 164 member states of the WTO to take up the office while the US delegation openly supported Minister Yoo Myung hee of South Korea.

Nigerians criticized the US for always opposing Nigerian candidates, as that was also the case for Akinwumi Adeshina, he was rejected and undermined by the US delegates before his re-election as the African Development Bank Chief.

His emergence and victory has however ignited rays of hope in Nigerians to expect greater positions ahead, through Okonjo-Iweala to emerge as the first ever female DG of the World trade organization in its 25 years of existence.

Dele Momodu while one a tv programme this morning, he said, “it is very unfortunate that the US is always opposing Nigeria’s candidates but I believe other countries will stand up against the bullying of America, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is one of the brightest, not only on the continent but in the world, I look forward to congratulating her as soon as possible.