WTO Reschedules Selection Meeting For New DG

Next week, the WTO is postponing a meeting where members will try to appoint a new president, but with little hope of succeeding after Washington blocked the preferred nominee.

The 164 member states of the World Trade Organization were due to meet on Monday to select between the two remaining candidates to lead the crisis-wracked organisation.

But to assist with the process, the head of the selection committee set up told members Friday the meeting would need to be postponed.

“It has come to my attention that delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November for reasons including the health situation and current events,” Chairman of the General Council David Walker stated.

“Therefore, I delay this meeting until further notice, during which time I shall continue to consult with the delegations,” he added.