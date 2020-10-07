WTO Top Job: 3 Candidates Dropped As Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala Makes Final Round

World Trade Organization (WTO) selected recently the two final candidates in race to become WTO’s Director-General.

In respect to three removed aspirants, the candidates remaining are Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

Both women advancing to the final round of the selection process interprets further that the would be winner will become first female to emerge Director-General in the organization’s 25-year history.

Okonjo-Iweala is Nigeria’s ex-Finance Minister; and formerly served as a Managing Director at World Bank.

Whereas her counterpart, Yoo Myung-hee is South Korea’s current Trade Minister.

The Organization’s General Council Chairman, David Walker will formally announce the results to delegates from the institution on Thursday in Geneva.

The dropped candidates after the second rounds of consultation; United Kingdom’s Liam Fox, Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri did not receive sufficient support needed to proceed to final stage of the selection process.

The final stage of the consultation process will begin this month and run till November 6 2020, after which, the organization will then name it’s new Director-General.