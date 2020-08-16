WTO Top Job: A Competent, Well Defined Candidate Deserves To Be Selected For The Job – Okonjo-Iweala

Nigerian’s candidature for World Trade Organization’s (WTO), top position of Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has laid emphasis on the need to select a competent and well defined candidate for the job.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala gave this disclosure when responding to questions from Journalists, during a press briefing.

She confirmed that the selection of candidate expected to manage an institution that has inimical challenges, one worsened with outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, has to be merited.

“It would be truly special for a woman to win, as well as an African; however, whosoever wins, the appointment should be deserved and meritorious.

“You see this organization needs proficient leadership; that is why part of what will be brought to the table by me is experiences gathered in carrying out international negotiations, administrative capabilities and ability to bring about mutual agreement between countries, coupled with my dexterity in leadership”, she stated.

The former Finance Minister stated that there is need to address the negated impact brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on micro and small and medium-sized (MSMSE) enterprise, including e-commerce, which she believed is pivotal to every forms of trade.

Continuing, she also called for need to bridge gap in infrastructural development between developed and third world countries, pointing it as an obstacle to forms of trade.

“On the issue of COVID-19, if I am to assume the position of WTO’s Director General, I would ensure that vaccines are reachable to poorer countries, adding that once an acceptable vaccine becomes ready, there will be basis upon the distribution ensuring that everyone gets access to it”, she promised.