WTO Top Job: Despite Overwhelming Support, US Opposes Okonjo-Iweala As Consensus Candidate

Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been opposed by the United States as the consensus nominee to head the World Trade Organization.

BREAKING TIMES stated earlier that Okonjo-Iweala was tapped on Wednesday by key WTO ambassadors as the best choice to lead the organization.

The US, however, said it backed South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who opposes Okonjo-Iweala in the WTO leadership race.

WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell reported that 27 delegations took the floor at the meeting on Wednesday.

“One delegation was unable to support Dr. Ngozi ‘s candidacy and claimed that they would continue (supporting) South Korean Minister Yoo. The United States of America was the delegation”, he said.

However, Rockwell said the meeting on Wednesday “was never intended to make a definitive decision on our next DG.”

“It is only the General Council that can take the decision,” he said.

With the opposition of the United States, the 164 member states of the WTO still need to decide if they will accept it until their next meeting of the General Council on 9 November.