WTO Top Job: EU President, Charles Michel Reiterates Support For Okonjo-Iweala

Mr Charles Michel, President of the European Council, reiterated Europe’s support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation ( WTO).

This was made clear by the President of the EU Council when he held a video conference on Friday with President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement released by Chief Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed that President Buhari is leading Nigeria ‘s charge for the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala, the former Minister of Finance of the country, as the first black and female DG of the WTO.

President Buhari also expressed his appreciation to the European Council for its sponsorship of Nigeria’s candidate.

President Buhari expressed gratitude to Mr. Michel for the positive developments in the issues anticipated.