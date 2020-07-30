WTO Top Job: Former British PM, Gordon Brown, Backs Okonjo-Iweala

Gordon Brown, a former British Prime Minister, has called on member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to support Nigeria’s candidate, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala for election into the office of the Director-General.

It would be recalled that the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime had on June 9, 2020, nominated the two-time former Finance Minister for the post to succeed the current Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, who had announced he would step down on 31 August 2020.

Her candidature has however received a major boost when Brown said she had a record of delivering results in “the toughest of jobs”.

The Times, a British newspaper quoted Brown as saying Okonjo-Iweala would make an “outstanding success” of running the Swiss-based regulator.

The former British PM, in the report emphasised that Okonjo-Iweala is respected “across the whole of the world”, adding that been leading the board of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance.

While unveiling her plan, Okonjo-Iweala said leading WTO, would afford her the opportunity to serve all the countries in the world.

“I believe WTO is one of the most important multi-lateral bodies in the world despite the challenges it faces and the reforms that need to be done. I believe it is very relevant for the economic development, growth and sharing of prosperity in the world.

“I think I have the skills for it. I think the organization needs some reforms to make it relevant for times we are in and I have a reputation as a strong reformer. I have a career of over 30 years for constantly being involved in negotiating an important agreement between countries,” she added.