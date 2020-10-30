WTO Top Job: “Humbled To Be Declared Candidate With Largest, Broadest Support” — Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala

The Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said she was humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest votes amongst the 164 member states of the 25-year-old global trade organization.

BREAKING TIMES had reported that the Former Minister of Finance, would likely emerge as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO after polling 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat her opponent, South Korea’s trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee.

Reacting, the Former Minister in a tweet via her Twitter account on Thursday said she remains positive of becoming the first African and first female director-general of the World Trade Organization despite United States opposition to her candidacy.

“Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid.

“Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus.

“We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going,” she said.

