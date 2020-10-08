WTO Top Job: “I Couldn’t Have Made It Without Your Prayers, Support” – Okonjo-Iweala Thanks Nigerians

Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support and prayers that has so far kept her in contention to become head of World Trade Organization (WTO).

The former Managing Director at World Bank alongside South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee made it through to the final selection process of WTO race.

Okonjo-Iweala stated that the support and prayers from Nigerians guided her through and also made it possible to get to this stage.

The ex-Minister took to her Twitter page to express how she felt.

She tweeted: Happy to make it to final round of the @wto DG race. Thanks to all WTO members for pivotal role played and support to my journey so far.

“To Nigerians, you all are wonderful, as your prayers proved important.

“@MBuhari thank you”, she further said.