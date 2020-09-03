WTO Top Job: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Acquires American Citizenship

Nigeria’s candidate for World Trade Organization’s (WTO) position of Director General, and former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has bagged an American citizenship.

In order to boost further her chances of landing top position at WTO, the former Minister who have spent 30 years studying in the United States of America (USA) recently took citizenship from the country.

Recall that sometime in 2019, Okonjo-Iweala then took American citizenship when she contested for top position of being the Director General of WTO.

Majority of her opponents battling for same position of Director General at WTO boosts of dual citizenship.

Having spent over 25 years working in the US, Okonjo-Iweala didn’t take up an American citizenship up until now.

Okonjo-Iweala did not receive the support of the United States back in 2012 when she contested for the President of World Bank alongside Korean-American Jim Yong Kim.

She lost the position to the Korean because she had no American citizenship and therefore wasn’t backed by them.