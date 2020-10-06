WTO Top Job: Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala Gets European Union Support

As the position for Director-General at the World Trade Organization enters it final race, the European Union (EU) has promised recently to offer support Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The European Union said they would give their support to Nigerian and South Korean candidates to lead the World Trade Organization.

EU envoys agreed on Monday in Brussels to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Trade Chief, Yoo Myung-hee as they look to become WTO’s

Director-General.

Recall that Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi; Mexico’s Jesus Seade and Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh were the three candidates that were removed after they recorded the least supports in the first three rounds of voting.

The candidates remaining in respect to the three removed are, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohammed; UK’s Liam Fox; South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Maziad Al-Tuwaijri.

The last two candidates will be declared after 6th October, as a winner will be announced by 7th November.