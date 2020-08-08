WTO Top Job: Nigeria’s Organized Private Sector Endorses Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Top position, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has recently been backed to win by the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

The backing was made known in a statement recently signed by the Director General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni on Friday.

According to Amb. Olukanni, candidate Okonjo-Iweala has commendable qualities and is more than capable of handling the task ahead, she has proven herself proficient in economics, trade and governmental matters.

In his words, “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is a well renowned economist, versed in the workings of international growth and finance, she also has a well conceivable understanding of the economical workings and trade”.

He continued that Iweala is more than qualified and suited for top spot at WTO, especially now that the Coronavirus pandemic has deteriorated the economy, added also that her knowledge of global trading systems has made her virtuous in governmental affiliations round the world.

“What WTO needs at a time like this is an expert on diplomatic matters, one who also is very conversant with international workings and understands vividly the workings of the world trade system.

He upheld that she will bring something new and inspiring to the table which will be consolidated by her skills in negotiating and other amassed experiences to aid countries going through recovery phases brought by the pandemic.

“Not forgetting her gathered knowledge as a Finance and Foreign Affairs Minister, an emissary on roles in Sub-Saharan Africa for WHO’s financial support for COVID-19 assistance, and Managing Director of Operations at World bank.

He further stated that the stakeholders from the Nigeria private sector has declared Okonjo-Iweala as their prime candidate for the job, and at the same time, urged other members to support her during the election.