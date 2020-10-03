WTO Top Job: Okonjo-Iweala, Others To Know Their Fate Next Week

According to AFP, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and four candidates still in the race for the job of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will know their fate next week.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that three candidates including Mexico’s Jesus Seade, Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi were dropped last month as the organisation said they didn’t secure enough support in a first of three rounds of voting.

However Okonjo-Iweala, Kenya’s Amina Mohamed, Britain’s Liam Fox, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are still in the race.

But next week, the initial pool of eight candidates to replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down last month will be whittled down again, with just two remaining after a second elimination round.

The organization aims to select a winner in November, but some have voiced fear that increasing politicisation of the WTO, could draw out the process.

Whoever wins the race in the end will be taking over an organisation mired in multiple crises.