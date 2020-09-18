WTO Top Job: Three Candidates Dropped As Okonjo-Iweala Retained For DG Race

As Part preparations for race of candidate to spearhead the World Trade Organization (WTO), the organization has recently removed three candidates in race for position of Director-General.

They will also in the coming weeks reduce further the candidates to final two.

The revelation was contained in a statement by WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker.

He explained that Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi; Mexico’s Jesus Seade and Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh are the three candidates with the least supports in the first three rounds of voting.

Continuing, he stated that the competence and professionalism of the removed candidates are respected by the members, adding that the organization’s target is to see a new leader emerge by November 7.

Walker explained that the next consultation stage would commence September 24 till October 6. After that, the body will announce the two final candidates.

The opportunity of becoming WTO’s head came following the decision by former Director-General, Roberto Azevedo to step down at end of August.

The candidates remaining in respect to the three removed are, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohammed; UK’s Liam Fox; South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Maziad Al-Tuwaijri.