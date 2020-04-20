Yahaya Bello Explains Why People Think Late Abba Kyari Was A Cabal In Buhari’s Regime

Kogi State Governor, Yayaha Bello, yesterday explained why people think the late Nigerian Ruler’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was a cabal.

Kayari died of complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics from Lokoja the Kogi capital, Governor Bello explained that in politics, extreme loyal and the ability to deliver based on an unquestionable character were ingredients in public service.

In his words:

“Like you know and those of us in authority, loyalty is number one. Secondly, your ability and character to discharge the duties and responsibilities discharged on you is one other thing. Mallam Abba Kyari was very loyal to Mr President, very diligent, a professional per excellence and he is very passionate about the progress and development of Nigeria, not only to our party the APC but Nigeria in general.

“So such a person, if he is carrying out his duties and responsibilities, surely there is no way you will not step on toes one way or the other to ensure that the job is done. So if he stepped on toes in one way or the other, it is just to ensure that he serves Mr President diligently, that he did very well.

“He took a lot of bullets and took a lot of responsibility for that. So there is no regret and there is no apology to that effect. In due course, we are going to miss this great Nigerian who sacrificed it all to ensure that we have the much modest achievement that we have today. So if you say cabal, in one way or the other yes.

“You will have one or two persons that are loyal to you who is ready to dare the devil and ensure that the job is done. So if you call it a cabal, it depends on the angle you are looking at it from.”