Yahaya Bello Govt Sponsored Hoodlums To Attack My Village House — Dino Melaye

Ex-Lawmaker, Dino Melaye has accused the Kogi State Government of sponsoring hoodlums to attack his house in the village.

In a tweet, Dino claimed that the thugs left the Government House in Lokoja to his village, Aiyetoro Gbede to destroy his house.

According to him, the people of his village, however, prevented the attacks on his house.

The The former Senator representing Kogi West also posted a video showing the presence of security personnel around the house.

BREAKINGTIMES cannot independently verify the content of the video.

He tweeted: “Loaded thugs left government house Lokoja now on their way to my house in Aiyetoro Gbede. Their mission is to go destroy the house.”

“Community efforts stopped hoodlums from attacking my house in Aiyetoro Gbede. I thank Okun youths and women. Security agencies did well too. Above all, I thank God Almighty,” he tweeted again hours later.

