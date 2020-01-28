Yahaya Bello makes first set of appointments after re-election

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, listed 17 Commissioner nominees, just as he announced the retention of incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Bello made the announcement in his inaugural speech after taking Oath of Office and Allegiance in Lokoja.

The governor appealed to members of the State Assembly to screen the nominees in earnest to enable the full takeoff of government activities.

Bello, who hinted that the updated blueprint of his administration in the second tenure would be out within the next 90 days, said priority would be placed on enhancing the welfare of people.

“By the grace of God, the Oath of Office I have just taken is a pact to do right to all citizens as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State.

“In this second and concluding term of my constitutional tenures as governor, it shall be the principal preoccupation of my administration to deliver good governance,” he said.

The governor named Dr Ayoade Arike, SSG; Asuku Jamiu, Chief of Staff; and Sunday Faleke, Deputy Chief of Staff, while Commissioner nominees include Mohammed Sani, Asiru Idris, Abubakar Ohere, David Apeh, and Joseph Okwoli.

Others were O’Neil Ejigbo, Idris Musa, Wemi Jones, Fanwo Kingsley, Isah Idachaba, Ozigi Deedat, Bashir Gegu, Abdulminu Sadiq, Dr Saka Audu, Adewale Victor Omofaiye, Fatima Buba and Gabriel Olofu.