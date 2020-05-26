Yahaya Bello Mourns New Telegraph Editor, Bakare

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described the death of the Saturday Editor of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Waheed Bakare, as a painful loss.

Bakare died Sunday evening after a brief illness.

He had a stint with the Punch newspaper before his employment by the New Telegraph newspaper.

The late Bakare was a regular feature on Television Continental (TVC) Journalists Hangout.

His remains have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Bello, in a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, his Chief Press Secretary while condoling with the family of the late journalist, the entire management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper over the sad loss, also commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The Governor described the late journalist as a man of truth and fairness who always practiced journalism in accordance with basic professional ethics.

He said Journalism has lost one of its dedicated and upright members, noting that Mr Bakare will be remembered for his objectivity, diligence and hardwork.

The Governor prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Waheed Bakare eternal rest.

