Yari Denies Assaulting Airport Staff,Demands Apology, Threatens To Sue Fani-Kayode

The former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has denied assaulting an airport staff and disobeying the COVID-19 guidelines for airports at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

FAAN had in a series of tweets on Wednesday accused Yari of flouting Covid-19 preventive measures and assaulting its staff.

Responding to FAAN’s accusation Media Assistant to Governor Yari said even though the governor passed through the airport he did not disregard any of the COVID -19 directives nor assault any staff.

He maintained that such incident never happened between them at the airport.

Yari asked the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to immediately team tender a public apology and to retract the allegationspublished against him which he described as falsehood.

“We wish to state categorically that H.E Abdulaziz Yari did pass through the MAKIA on the said day but DID NOT assault any airport official. He also followed all the COVID 19 preventive protocols set by FAAN”, he said.

“H.E Abdulaziz Yari finds the tweet odious and distasteful, he therefore demands that FAAN retract the offensive tweet and tender an immediate public apology to him for the falsehood published about his person.”

Meanwhile in a statement the governor also threatened to sue former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode for reacting to the false allegations leveled against him.

said he had noted the “unwarranted and needlessly vicious attack on his person and reputation” in a tweet posted on the ex-minister’s Twitter handle, @realFFK.

“We wish to re-affirm that H.E Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara state is a law-abiding Nigerian who will never resort to violence on any issue whatsoever.

“H.E Yari holds the Federal Government of Nigeria in very high esteem and supports all steps taken by the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 to fight the deadly pandemic.

“However, the vicious attack on the person and reputation of H.E Abdulaziz Yari cannot be winked at.

“Mr. Femi Fani-kayode will hear from H.E Yari’s lawyers in due course in order to set the record straight,” he said.

Fani-Kayode had in a tweet said, “I have always said that ex-Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazeez Yari is an animal. He is not only a crooked, corrupt and violent beast but he also spent years bathing in and drinking the blood of his own people by encouraging and actively supporting the activity of killer bandits.”

