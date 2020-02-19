Yari’s N2bn contract scam: Zamfara Assembly raises panel

The Zamfara State House of Assembly, yesterday, set up a committee to probe the N2bn contract awarded by the administration of the immediate past governor of the State, Abdulaziz Yari, for the construction of a new Government House in Gusau.

This followed a matter of urgent public importance raised by the House leader, Faruk Dosara.

Dosara drew the attention of his colleagues to the issue when he pointed out that available records before the House indicated that the Yari-led administration awarded a contract for the construction of the new Government House at the sum of over Nbn.

Dosara said, “The amount was said to have been expended on the project but nothing was done at the site of the proposed Government House in the state.”

The Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, subsequently directed the state Ministry of Local Government and community development to investigate the matter.