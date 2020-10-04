Yemi Alade, Fireboy, Others Tell Buhari’s Government To #EndSarsNow

Some popular Nigerian celebrities has urged the Federal Government to end the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over their recent showings in the country.

Nigerians are well anguished at the activities of SARS, with many calling and demanding that the unit becomes banned from carrying out further operations in the country.

Joining the call for immediate ban on SARS, Small Doctor explained that it makes no sense for Nigerian Youths to continue living in fear of being harassed, intimidated or even killed.

The singer who gave the disclosure via his twitter handle said the lives of promising Nigerians are on daily basis cut short by SARS operatives.

“It makes no sense, people should be able to walk their streets freely without fear of being harassed or shot at.

“Why must constant questions like ‘Police Dey Road’? be asked by youths before they step out of their homes.

Other celebrities, Yemi Alade, Fireboy and Tony Umez joined the end SARS now call.

Alade via her twitter handle wrote, ‘EndSarsbrutality’.

Fireboy said the police needs complete reform as SARS should be removed. “Innocent Nigerians are killed on occasional basis and it makes no sense.

While Tony Umez said the harassment by SARS operatives has to end.