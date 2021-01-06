Yemisi Edun Appointed FCMB’s Acting MD

By Onwuka Gerald

First City Monument Bank has on Wednesday appointed an acting Managing Director in person of Yemisi Edun.

The BREAKING TIMES had learnt that Edun was told to at the moment, replace Managing Director Adam Nuru, who volunteered to go on leave as the bank investigates paternity allegation involving an ex-staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas.

The board of the bank met on Wednesday and agreed collectively that the most senior personnel, Edun, should step into the position as acting Managing Director of the bank.

Edun holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as well as a masters’ degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, UK.