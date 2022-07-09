Ahrefs Launched New Search Engine Yep.com

Ahrefs is one of the leading SEO toolsets worldwide and used by millions of authority website owners. Now Ahrefs has launched its new privacy focused search engine Yep.com to facilitate its members.

SEO Toolsets Ahrefs has been crawling the entire web 24/7 since 2010, storing petabytes of information about live websites and backlinks.

History of Yep.com Search Engine

New features keep popping up in search engines. But the full search engine rarely comes as it needs a lot of crawled data to answer the user’s queries.

Ahrefs is a well-known name among SEO professionals. This company has launched its search engine on June 6, 2022. Interestingly, this domain yep.com was first registered in 1999. In the year 2000, this domain was part of Website Story Company. This domain closed in 2002. In 2004, it was a search engine cum web directory.

After that it was a website builder. The Facebook page of this website builder company still exists on which the last post was made in 2012. And this page stille uses yep.com url. Ahrefs bought this domain yep.com in February, and technically it was an expired domain that was auctioned off.

How Yep.com is Unique than other Search Engines

One of Yep’s unique points is its own data and its own indexing. Many search engines claim to have their own data. However, they somehow share with Google, Bing or other search engines. But Yep has been developed by Ahrefs professionals, which has had data for ten years. Ahrefs has 3121 servers and those servers use 2300000 GB Ram. So Yep.com discovers 3,00,00,000 new pages daily and this time Yep has indexed 10 Billion+ pages.

Can Yep.com compete Google?

Yep.com indexing pages look great in number. However if we compare it with Google it is still very small. Google remove over 40 Billion spam pages everyday and stops them indexing in its search console. Every day, Google detects and throws out four times the index that Ahrefs has created in twelve years. Google has launched Publishercenter to add and show latest news to the readers.

Conclusion:

Google is still the king of the Market. Other tools like Ahrefs, Moz or Semrush depend on Google to run their business. If Google stops their crawler bot to visit and collect data, they will lose their all business. On the other hand Ahrefs has some services that Google doesn’t offer. For example you can see how many keywords of your website are ranked in Google and what is their monthly traffic. You can see any website’s backlinks too.