Yes, I Took People to Buhari to Solicit for Contracts – Fr. Mbaka

Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu has stated that he took 3 people to President Muhammadu Buhari to solicit for contracts during his first term.

Mbaka further revealed that the three men were security experts who had offered to help in solving Nigeria’s security challenges.

“These three men we brought that will handle insecurity in this country, they have the facility. That was during the first administration. They said they will help them to handle this insecurity under one month. I just handed them over to the government and they denied them.

“I don’t even know these people, they came to Enugu and say can I help them reach government, that the level of insecurity and how Nigeria has been shipping oil outside the country to refine them and moving them back, that we are losing.

“They have all it takes to revive oil apparatus in the country and get the whole youth employed and the issue of insecurity will die.

“These are the three people they rejected their offer. Since they know how to talk, am I begging them?,” he said.

Garba Shehu, a spokesman to President Buhari had suggested that Mbaka was critical of the Buhari Administration because the Government turned him down, when he visited him, demanding contracts.