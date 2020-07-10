Yobe: 53-Year-Old Man Arrested For Impregnating Own 14-year-old Daughter

Police in Yobe State have arrested a 53-year old man, Umar Maigoro of Pompomari, Damakasu street in Damaturu, for impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter.

The victim who is in JSS 3 is said to be carrying a 4-month old pregnancy allegedly by her biological father.

It was gathered that the suspect had earlier sent the daughter to the village to cover up the shameful act.

But during interrogation, he confessed to have slept with the victim several times but denied being responsible for the pregnancy.

The randy father, Maigoro who sells kola-nut (Goro) had divorced the victim’s mother and taken another wife.