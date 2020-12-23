Yobe Govt Distributes 1,780 Goats To 890 Women As Empowerment

By Adejumo Enock

The Government of Yobe State has began distribution of 1,780 goats to 890 women under the rural empowerment programme.

The Governor of the State, Gov Mai Mala-Buni said at the occasion in Gujiba that five women from each of the 178 wards in the state would receive two goats each.

According to him, the programme was aimed at raising the income level of the women and making them become self-reliant.

Buni said goats were chosen because of their high innate ability to reproduce and multiply within a short period.

The Governor warned the beneficiaries against selling the goats to solve immediate problems.

According to him, “These are investments into your future; you should also resist sugar-coated tongues of some husbands who may advise you to sell the goats immediately just to borrow the money”.

“You should allow the goats to multiply and support your family needs”. The Governor said.