‘Yoruba and Fulani are One, Says Tinubu as Presidential Bid Gathers Momentum

Bola Tinubu, a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed that he chose Kano State as the venue for his 12th colloquium and 69th birthday to prove to Nigerians that the Yoruba and Fulani people are united.

Tinubu is rumoured to be in 2023 Presidential race, also made a veiled reference to the marriage of the daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; to the son of the late ex-Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, which took place in Kano in 2018, hinting that Abdullahi Ganduje could be his running mate.

Tinubu said ; “Why are we in Kano? It is to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical time. It is because there is a Fulani man, a herder man who gave his daughter to a farmer, Yoruba man. And that Fulani, that Yoruba, and some people are agitating wrongly.

“If we can encourage support to go and spend a couple of days with my brother an in-law in Kano and demonstrate that he has not quarreled with me, he has not seceded from Nigeria, I didn’t need a passport or visa to get to Kano, maybe others will have peace of conscience, live in peace and harmony and be loving to one another. That is what Ganduje and I are showing to Nigerians and that is the purpose of this colloquium end of story.”

“All of you here should thank Ganduje for what we have been able to show Nigerians together. That a Fulani man and a Yoruba man can show the entire nation that in harmony, we can show Nigerians that perseverance creates understanding. It is a common blood that flows through our veins.”

