Yoruba/Fulani Clash: Makinde, Akeredolu Visit Shasha Market In Ibadan; Sues For Calm, Dialogue

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after visiting the disturbed Sasa community in Ibadan, Oyo state, appealed for calm and peaceful coexistence between the Hausa community and their Yoruba hosts.

The violent clash in the affected community, reportedly led to the death of some residents as well as destruction of properties in the area.

Upon visitation, both Governors solicited with elders among the Yoruba Community in the area to with immediacy call the youth to order as efforts are hurriedly made by government to discover a permanent solution to the skirmishes.

Oyo Governor Makinde, speaking at the market, promised to provide palliatives to residents whose wares were affected during the clash, adding that both factions must now neglect violence, so peace can reign.

His words, “Please, listen all, self-help is not the best solution to crisis on ground. You all are in a way benefitting from each other.

“About six weeks ago I last came here, some shops owned by Hausa and Yoruba people got burnt.

“You all have since been living peacefully and I beg you all to continue staying so.

“I initially didn’t find it befitting to declare curfew here because I know the economic wellbeing of everyone here is important, and because this is where you get what you use to feed yourselves. I will converse with your leaders this evening. I pray we don’t loose further lives.

Makinde stated that, “Further life must not be lost. The government will ensure that houses, shops were burnt, we will rebuilt immediately. However, I beg us all to stop fighting with ourselves. I can promise that we will deal with the situation accordingly.

“We must continue to uphold peace. The law-abiding citizens will be compensated as the hoodlums will equally be dealt with.

Meanwhile, on his part, Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State, stated he was in Oyo State on behalf of the South West Governors.

According to him, “Every embattled party must stop fighting and for once allow peace to reign.

“Please, we have come to beg you. We have been living peacefully for a very long time now and this is not the time to start fighting ourselves. Please let us consider that. I am here on behalf of my colleagues in Ekiti, Lagos, Osun and Ogun. They have all sent their messages.

Gov Akeredolu said “Our own sons and daughters are in another person’s fatherland. So please let us think about this and continue to live in peace with one another. We don’t need to fight ourselves.

“We have security agencies on ground and that is why we must not take law into our hands. I have a brother in Abuja and others living in Hausaland.”

The governor implored the residents to cooperate with the Governor of Oyo State and not take up arms.

“I am here on behalf of all southwest Governors to tell you all to remain calm. While thinking about us here, let us also know that we are also everywhere. Even as it is our fatherland, our people are also in some other people’s fatherland. We must think about them.

“Please let us not take laws into our hands. The police are now here and are ready to work now. Meanwhile, Amotekun officers are here for you. We governors are not perfect. However, we can’t take laws into our hands. Please, we know it might be very provocative but I appeal for calm because we have families living in the North. Please let us cooperate with our Governor, Seyi Makinde”, He concluded.

Yoruba/Fulani Clash: Makinde, Akeredolu Visit Shasha Market, Sues For Calm, Dialogue

