Yoshihide Suga Wins Party Votes To Become Japan’s Prime Minister

Following resignation announcement given by Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe as a result of health challenges, a new successor, Yoshihide Suga has been picked to replace him after emerging victor in a conducted Democratic party election.

Yoshihide was picked as the new head to the ruling party which means he is now guaranteed on becoming the country’s next Prime Minister.

Suga in the election, claimed total of 377 votes bettering ones received by contenders like Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida; 89 votes, Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba received 68.

Suga in his victory speech expressed delight over the victory and said he will serve well the people as well as devote commitment to the work.

According to him, “his administration will do everything possible and take the fight to the coronavirus; and in the process revamp better the Japanese economy affected much by outbreak of the virus.

The politician who also is the Chief Cabinet Secretary to Abe’s government received tremendous support from other party members much early into his campaign.

Abe on congratulating the to be Prime Minister, said he is handing over baton of leadership to Suga, adding that he can now be relied on.