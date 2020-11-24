You Are A Disgrace, Banky W’s wife, tells Buhari’s aide, Onochie

By Onwuka Gerald

Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian singer Banky W, Adesua Etomi-Wellington on Tuesday berated social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie for posting children who used cardboard papers as face masks.

Onochie sent the message to Nigerians to ensure that they at all times wear their facemasks; posted the picture via her Twitter handle.

She captioned the picture, ”Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it’s not punishment by the government. So protect yourself, Wear one. It has made efforts with masking where those of us who are more exposed and susceptible to COVID-19 are still swearing that it’s a scam. God bless their efforts”.

Adesua who faulted the aide’s decision to post photos of the children chided Onochie, saying she is a disgrace both at home and abroad.

Her tweet, ”You are a disgrace. Both home and abroad. You should be ashamed that these children are using cardboard papers to do these.

“Instead of providing solutions on how to fight poverty so that they can be protected adequately against the virus, you are spewing this nonsense”.

Adesuwa said the picture made her so angry that it brought tears to her eyes, adding that it also revealed to her that finally some persons are dead on the inside.

“They are so small and unprotected”, she added.

“I am finally accepting the fact that some persons, really are dead on the inside. Can’t possibly fathom how that could even be possible. I am now realizing everyday that it is”, her tweet added.