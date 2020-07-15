You Are Being Detained By Presidency — Police To Magu

The Nigeria Police Force has denied detaining Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu, who was arrested last week by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), and Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (FCID), and taken to the Presidential Villa where he has continued to face questions from a panel headed by a retired Appeal Court judge, Ayo Salami.

This was contained in a letter signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The police, in the letter was addressed to Magu’s counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, in response to his bail application, made it clear that Magu was being “held” by the Presidency.

The letter read in part: “The Inspector-General directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating Ibrahim Magu and he is accordingly not being detained by the police by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.”