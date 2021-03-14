‘You Are Confusing Bandits With Conflicting Ultimatums’ — Ganduje’s ex-aide, Yakasai To Buhari

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, an ex-Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano Sttae, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is confusing bandits with conflicting ultimatums.

Yakasai was fired last month for criticising the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC), over Buhari’s inability to secure the country.

Unknown gunmen, last Friday stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State.

Security forces were said to have rescued 180 of the abductees, but 39 students are still in the den of the kidnappers.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu in a tweet, on Saturday, said the president “issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system”.

Reacting to Shehu’s tweet, Yakasai wrote, “To be honest, you’re confusing these bandits/terrorists. Last week in Zamfara, you gave them two months’ notice, today na stern warning, which one should they take seriously Mallam Garba? If I’m a father with a kid in boarding school in the affected states, I’ll withdraw them kawai.”