“You Are Doing Edo Proud” — Governor Obaseki Congratulates Lille’s Osimhen On Best African Player Award

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Yesterday, the Lille forward won the award for the Best African Player In Ligue 1. He floored his international team-mate Simon and eight other African stars to the award.

Osimhen, 21, joined the French Ligue 1 in July 2019 and has gone on to score 18 goals in all competitions to become Lille’s highest goal scorer in the 2019/2020 season which was terminated in May following a protracted suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Obaseki thanked the striker for making Edo State proud.

“Hearty congratulations to Edo son and @NGSuperEagles striker, @victorosimhen on his Prix Marc-Vivien Foé win, awarded to the Best African Player in @Ligue1_ENG. He is doing Edo proud at @LOSC_EN and we celebrate him for being an enviable ambassador of our dear state.@LOSC_EN,” Obaseki tweeted.

The Nigerian International succeeds last year’s winner Nicolas Pepe as well as becoming the second Nigerian after Vincent Enyeama (2014) to claim the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé since inception in 2009.

He was also named Lille’s player of the year.