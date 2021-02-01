You Are Haunted By Your Failures, PDP To Presidency

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on Monday charged the Presidency to stop searching another place for forces waging a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari over his leadership style.

The Presidency, through its spokesman Femi Adesina, had said some unidentified aggressors were panning a smear campaign against the President and his policies.

PDP In a statement signed by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “It is evident that the Buhari-led APC government is plagued by over all failure in governance. If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be pleasing with Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to issue him a mark of recognition”.