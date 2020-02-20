You are incompetent, resign now ~ ASUU to AGF

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday asked the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris to resign over gross incompetence.

ASUU said that the failure of the Accountant General to release remit deductions of University workers salaries for the month of January three weeks after payment of their salaries is a deliberate plan to make university staff suffer.

A release jointly signed by the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Dr Ade Adejumo and University of Ibadan Chairman Professor Ayo Akinwole stated that salaries are not paid when deductions on cooperative societies and other schemes are not paid.

The ASUU bosses described the AGF as not only wicked and fraudulent but a calculated attempt to unduly punish devoted university staff and make them vulnerable in a country that anything under the present government barely works.

While demanding for the immediate release of the withheld deductions, ASUU stated that the welfare of her members will not be mortgaged for anything.

ASUU then stated that the office of Accountant General needs refocusing and overhauling following several unanswered queries over IPPIS fund to the office by the National Assembly.

“The AGF should resign with immediate effect for gross incompetence and abuse of office for his failure to release all the deductions from University workers salaries for the month of January.

“All deductions including cooperatives, levies, bank loans and check off are still being withheld 3 weeks after the payment of January salaries.

“This wicked action by the office of the AGF has created an undue hardship on the workers who are involved in the cooperative societies and other schemes through direct deductions from their salaries.

“We demand immediate release of the seized fund with interests and the resignation of the AGF. There is urgent need to overhaul and refocus the office of the accountant general to be able to serve the nation better than it is currently doing.”