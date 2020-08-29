“You Are Now My Children’s New Superhero” – OAP Dotun Mourns Deceased Film Actor

Nigeria’s On Air Personality (OAP), Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode has expressed grievances over the death of popular movie star, Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman who for four years was diagnosed with colon cancer, didn’t let it get in way of his movie career, as he continued starring in movies that became adored by many.

Out of all movies he starred in, ‘Black Panther’ seemed to be one that was most loved by movie fans in the World.

His death, came as a shock to many, most especially to people who were fans to some of his movies.

Nigerians took to various social media handle to mourn Boseman, while others prayed his soul to rest in peace.

The latest to express sadness on the actor’s death, OAP Dotun says “i will do well to update my children about the hero exploits of late Boseman, adding that he is going to tell his story to his children, as he is now their new superhero.