You are the biggest LIAR in the history of Nigeria politics, Fani-Kayode tells Lai Mohammed

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as the ‘biggest liar in the history of Nigeria politics’.

The former minister made this statement in reaction to the interview of the Minister of information with Tim Sebastien of Hardtalk.

According to Fani-Kayode, the Nigerian minister made a huge mistake by going on international TV to cross words with the interviewer.

This is coming a day after Fani-Kayode expressed that President Buhari should be in jail.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a post on his Twitter handle- @realFF, on Friday.

See the tweets bellow: