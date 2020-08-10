“You Are The Role Model Of Yahoo Boys” — Diezani Under ‘Fire’ For Referring To Yahoo Boys As Role Models In Nigerian Society

Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, has been criticized for saying societal values have disintegrated to the extent that online fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys, have become role models in the Nigerian society.

The former minister said this while delivering a lecture at a virtual event, organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, which was also attended by her former boss, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday.

Diezani, in the video posted on Twitter by blogger, Jackson Ude, said “The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys, as my son would say; these, in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.

“This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact they have on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is therefore a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain.”

Below are reactions BRAKINGTMES gathered from Twitter:

@OmoKiikan: “Madueke didn’t know that she is the role model of Yahoo boys 😂😂 lmao”

@KingLamarr_: “Diezani talking about Yahoo boys simply shows that she hate competitors. She owns the game.”

@OblackHadzan: “#Yahoo I woke up to see yahoo trending and it’s such a surprise to me to see that Diezani Madueke who has been on exile is the one that actually started it. Holyshit!!! EFCC still find you madam.

@Hisaryah_emmy: “Woke up to see Yahoo trending and it was started by our very own Yahoo Alumni Alison Madueke, the real OG Agba Yahoo 😄😄”

@fisayosoyimbo: “If Diezani Alison-Madueke really wants to pontificate about how the growing acceptance of ‘Yahoo Boys’ is “a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us”, I’d sincerely like her to fly into Nigeria after the airspace lockdown to say it to us physically.Do it with your chest, madam.”

@AdejumoAbayomi4: “Watch a former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is meant to be in jail by now, saying that Yahoo Boys have become role models in Nigeria.😠

“Wonders they say shall never end. It isn’t her fault sha. Nonsense.”

Diezani said Yahoo boys are now role models, this is coming from somebody that stole Nigeria’s 4yrs budgetThe Right statement coming from the wrong person, however it’s not about where it came from at times, it’s about the message being delivered.

