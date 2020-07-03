You Are To Blame For Rapid #COVID19 Spread — NCDC To Youths

Youths between the ages of 20 and 40 are responsible for the spread of COVID-19, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.
The centre also said majority of those bearing the brunt are older people from 50 years and above.
Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC Director-General, stated this on Thursday in Abuja, during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
According to him: “As more people are infected across the world, you would have seen the numbers; it is increasingly obvious that transmission among younger people really, not children, but people aged between 20 and 40 as far as we know, are really driving the spread of this virus, but those that are bearing the brunt of it are people age 50 and above.
“Three out of five people who died from COVID-19 are 50 years and above; so we have to work harder, all of us collectively, to protect our elderly. We are on the verge of opening our airports, we have relaxed intercity travel.”
Ihekweazu, while cautioning against undue and unrestrained social activities, asked the people not to go on social visits which might further the spread of the virus.
“We have published new guidelines and advisory for vulnerable people, and we urge Nigerians to read it,” he added.
On the 2nd of July 2020, the NCDC reported 626 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 27110 cases have been confirmed, 10801 cases have been discharged and 616 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 626 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (193), FCT (85), Oyo (41), Edo (38), Kwara (34), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Ondo (28), Rivers (26), Osun (21), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (18), Enugu (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (11), Borno (8),Bauchi (7), Adamawa (5), Gombe (4), Sokoto (1).
Globally, 10,871,362 cases have been detected, with 521,298 deaths and 5,754,013 people recovered, according to the latest figures published by John Hopkins University.