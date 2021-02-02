‘You Are Unpatriotic’ — Lai Mohammed Attacks Those Calling For Probe Of Ex-Service Chiefs

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has berated Nigerians calling for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe the immediate-past service chiefs, describing them as unpatriotic.

Mohammed made this known while speaking on Tuesday during a Radio Nigeria programme, Politics Nationwide, monitored by TheBreakingTimes.

This medium had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, appointed four new service chiefs last week after much clamour from Nigerians that he bring in fresh hands to pilot the country’s anti-terrorism war.

The new service chiefs are Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff); Major-General Leo Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff); Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao (Chief of Air Staff).

They took over from the former service chiefs — Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff); General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

But Nigerians have since demanded the probe of the Buratai, Olonisakin, Ibas and Abubakar to unravel circumstances behind the security lapses during their tenure.

Reacting on Tuesday, Mohammed said, “To the best of my knowledge, our service chiefs obey the rules of engagement and where there are infractions, there are internal regulations and internal mechanisms to address them. Those who are calling for the ex-service chiefs to be invited to ICC are unpatriotic people.”

The minister also said civilians are not competent to talk on military structure and formations, whether in the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa or in any other parts of the country.

He said, “Those who talk about the structure, what do they know about the structure of the military? I don’t think any of us is competent to talk about the structure of the military.”

However, he assured Nigerians that the new service chiefs have hit the ground running and would ensure Nigeria overcome the insurgency war in the North-East and in other parts of the country.

For over 10 years, the Boko Haram terror group had killed hundreds of Nigerians in the North-East. The sect had also burnt down and bombed scores of villages as well as churches. The Nigerian Army and the Presidency had at several times claimed the group had been ‘technically defeated’ and ‘weakened’ but the Abubakar Shekau’s bloodthirsty faction continues to strike with daring effrontery and crude savagery.