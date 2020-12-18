You Can Now Go Back Home – Lai To #BringBackOurBoys Protesters

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has taunted those engaging in the #BringBackOurBoys Protests, said, they can now go back home.

The Minister said the Buhari’s government moved speedily to rescue the boys

Lai Mohammed said this in a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

According to him,“We hope those who have started trading and politicking with the hashtag ‘BringBackOurBoys’ can now go home, as our boys have been brought back, even before their dubious campaign could take off”.

“The release of these school boys is a testament to the importance that this administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians”.

Mohammed said, “There is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another”.

“No government in the world is immune to terrorist attacks. What stands any government out is the way and manner it responds to such challenges”.

He added that the Buhari administration would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of these abductions,

Furthermore, he said,“We also make bold to say that we have moved with speed and determination each time we have faced the challenge of school abductions, and the results attest to this”.

“Each time this has happened, we have always accepted responsibility, rather than being in denial. And that has made all the difference in whether or not the abducted school children have been recovered”. Mohammed said.