You Demonise Atiku, Yet Announce Plans To Sell Off Majority Stakes In All 4 Refineries, Nigerians React

September 10, 2020
 

A cross section of Nigerians have reacted to the Federal Government’s plans to sell off majority stakes in all four government owned refineries.

They decribed government’s move as being hypocritical for condemning the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who had said he will sell off all refineries so they can be refurbished to function effectively.

Recall that Atiku who was a Presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election had during his campaign, said he will sell off all government owned refineries to private individuals who would run it to produce optimum result.

A decision which the ruling All Progressives Congress had highly condemned while describing the former vice president as a corrupt individual whose only intention is to sell the refineries to his friends.

Some of their reactions below;

However in an interview, on Wednesday Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari revealed that there there has been plans by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the 4 major refineries to start producing at maximum capacity. 

According to him, the plan involves the  implementation of an operating model in which the government-owned NNPC would be a minority shareholder in the assets.

He added that the government wanted the LNG model for the refineries, where the private investors would operate and manage the refineries.

