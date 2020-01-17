”You go hustle tire, my crown is for no one” – Bobrisky sounds note of warning to an upcoming crossdresser

Bobrisky has sounded a note of warning to another upcoming cross dresser.

According to him, the ”upcoming bobrisky” will work so hard because his crown as the most popular Nigerian crossdresser is for no one other than himself.

He said this on a post on his IG page while also declaring himself as a ”Senator’s girlfriend”.

It is apparent Bobrisky is not ready to give up his crown as the most popular Nigerian crossdresser. It will be interesting to see what drama will be dished out in the coming weeks.