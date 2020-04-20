“You Have No Moral Ground” — Lawyer Blasts Buhari’s Aide For Asking Lagosians To #StayAtHome

Following the confirmation of 70 cases in Lagos State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a recent update, Nigerian Ruler’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad took to his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, to make a plea to Lagosians to stay at home due to the upsurge.

“Lagosians please #StayAtHome🙏🏼,” Bashir tweeted

Reacting to the tweet, a lawyer wrote:

“You are one of the peeps that attended the burial of abba kyari, flouting all NCDC rules in the process. You have no moral ground asking others not to disobey the same orders

“Being that I have the moral ground bcus I haven’t flaunted the rules I would say Dear beloved Lagosian’s, please stay home and stay safe.”

Some aides to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, were reportedly denied access to the Villa after returning from the burial of late Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari, on Saturday, for non-compliance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) guidelines.

The burial at Gudu Cemetery Wathe, witnessed mammoth crowd – most of whom had no nose mask or hand gloves on them for protection against Coronavirus.

This development violated the social distancing rule put in place by the NCDC and exposed attendees including the aides to the risk of contracting the highly contagious and deadly disease, which claimed the life of Kyari.